Monsoon's progress is bad, but not unprecedented | Number Theory

Not all the rainfall deficit is because of monsoon stalling until last week

A cumulative rainfall deficit in June at the national level can exist despite of a good monsoon rainfall. This can happen if areas outside the monsoon’s coverage up to this period (such as in north-west) receive lower than normal rainfall. The 2026 deficit is driven by both monsoon and non-monsoon rainfall being lower than normal in large parts, as can be seen in the maps given below. For example, there is large deficit in rains in the period after June 8 even in places where the monsoon had reached by June 8. To be sure, there are also regions, such as Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, which have been covered by the monsoon and have seen above average or surplus rainfall.