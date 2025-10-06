Non-metro cities take off in India's aviation boom | Number Theory

That India’s post-reform growth story has been an unequal one is a well accepted and commented upon fact. However, this inequality does not mean that growth has been the preserve of just a handful of places. In fact, there are enough signs that even as inequality persists, opulence is also spreading across India’s geography. Among the most important proofs of this is the growing share of non-metro towns in India’s aviation map. The numbers speak for themselves.

Rush at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)