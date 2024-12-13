Number Theory: 2024 was a tough year for incumbents

The year 2024 has been dubbed as the super year of elections, as it witnessed polls in more than 60 countries. In a year marked by economic hardships, deepening conflicts in Europe and West Asia, and political upheavals in several countries across the globe, what has been the overall trend in elections worldwide? The charts below answer this in detail, taking insights from a recent report published by the Pew Research Center on December 11. (https://www.pewresearch.org/global/2024/12/11/global-elections-in-2024-what-we-learned-in-a-year-of-political-disruption/).

HT file photo