Number Theory: 3 things to watch out for in tomorrow's election results

The results of assembly elections for Haryana and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be declared tomorrow. In Haryana, the elections are being seen as a direct contest between the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. In Jammu and Kashmir, which is holding assembly elections for the first time since 2014, delimitation (and the fact that five legislators will be nominated by the LG) has introduced an element of uncertainty in the election results even though the contest is primarily between the Congress- National Conference alliance on one side, and the BJP on the other. What are the key messages to watch for in the election results? Here are three things which are worth watching out for.

Supporters of Congress party listen as their leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a campaign rally of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Jammu(AP Photo)