Number Theory: Are deaths by accidental fires rising in India?

Data from the World Health Organization’s Mortality Database shows that fire-related deaths in India are higher than a lot of countries.
The recent incidents of fire-related deaths at a children’s hospital in Delhi and a gaming arcade in Rajkot have brought to fore the glaring gaps in fire safety standards in the country. The magnitude of these tragedies notwithstanding, it is important to look at the macro trend when it comes to fire-related accidental deaths in India. The other important question to ask is how does our criminal justice system do when it comes to punishing people who might be responsible for such accidents. Here is what the data shows.
