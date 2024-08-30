Number Theory: Can Champai Soren help the BJP in Jharkhand polls?

If the BJP has to wrest Jharkhand back from the JMM, it needs to focus on the larger challenge of undoing the tribal consolidation behind the JMM.
Former Jharkhand chief minister and senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 30. Champai Soren’s parting of ways with the JMM is the result of the party reinstating Hemant Soren as the chief minister when he was granted bail after being in jail for five months. Will Champai Soren’s recruitment help the BJP defeat the JMM and its allies in the state elections? Here are four charts that aim to answer this question.
