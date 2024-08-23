Number Theory: Caste matrix of India’s council of ministers

This is the second of a four-part series based on HT’s caste database of council of ministers in India. The first part introduced the database and methodology.
The first part of this series explained in detail the methodology behind the council of ministers dataset between 1952 and 2024, and the growing size of India’s council of ministers. The second part looks at the caste matrix in this dataset. The third and fourth parts will look at state-wise trends in council of ministers and party-wise break-up of council of ministers.
