Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Number Theory: Charting monetary policy since formation of MPC

ByRoshan Kishore, Auhona Mukherjee, New Delhi
Oct 10, 2024 10:19 PM IST

.

The 49th meeting of RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) ended on November 9. The committee arrived at a unanimous decision to change the policy stance from withdrawal of accommodation to neutral, and decided to keep the policy or repo rate unchanged by a majority of 5-1. Most analysts expect RBI to cut the interest rate when it meets next during December 4-6. Until that happens, it may be useful to recap India’s monetary policy after the adoption of a formal inflation targeting framework which led to the setting up of MPC. Here are four charts which explain this in detail.

RBI set the stage for its first interest rate cut in four years, growing more confident that inflation will ease in the coming months.(Bloomberg)
