Number Theory: Costs of the 3-year-long Russia-Ukraine conflict

BySreedev Krishnakumar
Dec 04, 2024 08:40 AM IST

.

The Russia-Ukraine war has now been going on for more than a thousand days. Russia reportedly has lost upwards of 78,000 military personnel, while Ukraine’s losses are estimated to be more than 65,000 personnel and an estimated 18% of its territory. According to the United Nations, 12,162 civilian deaths have been verified so far, but the actual figure is likely to be much higher. What has been the economic and human impact of this war on these two countries and their neighbours? The charts below answers this in detail.

Ukrainian troops' weaponry and hardware on display. (Reuters Photo)(REUTERS)
Ukrainian troops' weaponry and hardware on display. (Reuters Photo)(REUTERS)

Follow Us On