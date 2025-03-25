Menu Explore
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Number Theory: Delhi Budget 2025-26 – What to look out for

By Roshan Kishore
Mar 25, 2025 08:33 AM IST

The newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi will present its first budget today (Tuesday, March 25). Because Delhi was ruled by the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government for the past ten years, the budgetary exercise assumes special significance. Will the BJP make a departure from AAP's budgetary priorities? What are the political and economic imperatives facing the national capital? How important is the Delhi budget to the city-state's economy? Here is what the data shows.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta along with her cabinet colleagues in New Delhi.(Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta along with her cabinet colleagues in New Delhi.(Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
