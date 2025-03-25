Number Theory: Delhi Budget 2025-26 – What to look out for
.
The newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi will present its first budget today (Tuesday, March 25). Because Delhi was ruled by the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government for the past ten years, the budgetary exercise assumes special significance. Will the BJP make a departure from AAP’s budgetary priorities? What are the political and economic imperatives facing the national capital? How important is the Delhi budget to the city-state’s economy? Here is what the data shows.
Delhi Budget 2025-26 – What to look out for
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / Number Theory: Delhi Budget 2025-26 – What to look out for
See Less
SHARE
Copy