Number Theory: Devendra Fadnavis and Maharahstra politics in three charts
Dec 05, 2024 09:14 AM IST
What will be his major challenge in second term as chief minister? Here are three charts which answer these questions
Unlock a world of... See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick /
Number Theory: Devendra Fadnavis and Maharahstra politics in three charts