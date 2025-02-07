Number Theory: Four things which will decide Delhi results

The counting of votes for Delhi assembly elections will take place tomorrow. Will the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) come to power for the third consecutive time in the Union territory? Will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) be able to dislodge the AAP in these elections? Here are four questions which will decide the election results.

Will the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) come to power for the third consecutive time in the Union territory, or will the BJP dislodge AAP?(HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)