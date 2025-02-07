Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Four things which will decide Delhi results

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
Feb 07, 2025 06:45 PM IST

.

The counting of votes for Delhi assembly elections will take place tomorrow. Will the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) come to power for the third consecutive time in the Union territory? Will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) be able to dislodge the AAP in these elections? Here are four questions which will decide the election results.

Will the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) come to power for the third consecutive time in the Union territory, or will the BJP dislodge AAP?(HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)
Will the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) come to power for the third consecutive time in the Union territory, or will the BJP dislodge AAP?(HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)
Four things which will decide Delhi results
rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On