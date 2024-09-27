A comparison of the 2023-24 numbers with the 2018-19 (pre-pandemic) ones shows that the unemployment rate has almost halved
India’s annual unemployment rate was flat between 2022-23 and 2023-24 at 3.2%. This is the lowest this number has been since 2017-18 in the Periodic Labour Force Surveys (PLFS). 2017-18 is the first year when the PLFS was conducted.
News/Editors Pick/ Number Theory: Has India’s labour market really improved post pandemic?