Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Has India’s labour market really improved post pandemic?

ByRoshan Kishore, Abhishek Jha
Sep 27, 2024 09:16 AM IST

A comparison of the 2023-24 numbers with the 2018-19 (pre-pandemic) ones shows that the unemployment rate has almost halved

India’s annual unemployment rate was flat between 2022-23 and 2023-24 at 3.2%. This is the lowest this number has been since 2017-18 in the Periodic Labour Force Surveys (PLFS). 2017-18 is the first year when the PLFS was conducted.

Unemployment, tax burdens amid poor facilities and peaking corruption plague Jammu. (File)
Unemployment, tax burdens amid poor facilities and peaking corruption plague Jammu. (File)
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On