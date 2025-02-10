Number Theory: How Kejriwal’s New Delhi loss puts AAP’s debacle in perspective

What has made Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) defeat in Delhi remarkable is the fact that Arvind Kejriwal, the biggest leader of the AAP himself lost from the New Delhi assembly constituency (AC). In many ways, Kejriwal’s defeat, only puts the AAP’s larger predicament in perspective. Here are three charts which explain this in detail.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in this file photo.