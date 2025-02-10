Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: How Kejriwal’s New Delhi loss puts AAP’s debacle in perspective

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Feb 10, 2025 08:58 AM IST

In many ways, Kejriwal’s defeat, only puts the AAP’s larger predicament in perspective

What has made Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) defeat in Delhi remarkable is the fact that Arvind Kejriwal, the biggest leader of the AAP himself lost from the New Delhi assembly constituency (AC). In many ways, Kejriwal’s defeat, only puts the AAP’s larger predicament in perspective. Here are three charts which explain this in detail.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in this file photo.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in this file photo.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On