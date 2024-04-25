Number Theory: How socially representative is Bihar’s candidature?
Apr 25, 2024 02:16 PM IST
The data shows that the NDA has a bigger share of candidates from upper castes (Rajput, Bhumihar, Kayasth and Brahmin) and EBCs than the INDIA block.
Bihar, which sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha, is set for a bipolar contest between the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). How socially representative is the candidature of these two blocks in Bihar? Thanks to the Caste Census results published by the Bihar government in October 2023, one can answer this question with much more clarity than for any other state in India. HT matched candidates and castes for all 80 candidates of the NDA and INDIA to do this analysis. This analysis has not taken into account caste-wise differences among Muslim candidates. Here is what the data shows:
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Share this article