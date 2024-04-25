Number Theory: How socially representative is Bihar’s candidature?

Bihar, which sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha, is set for a bipolar contest between the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). How socially representative is the candidature of these two blocks in Bihar? Thanks to the Caste Census results published by the Bihar government in October 2023, one can answer this question with much more clarity than for any other state in India. HT matched candidates and castes for all 80 candidates of the NDA and INDIA to do this analysis. This analysis has not taken into account caste-wise differences among Muslim candidates. Here is what the data shows:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(Santosh Kumar/HT file photo)