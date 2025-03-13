Number Theory: India's liquor sector aims for growth cocktail

Beer is the most-consumed alcoholic drink in India. About 3 billion litres of beer was consumed in India in 2023, which was the 13th highest in the world, according to Japanese beer company Kirin Holdings. But on per capita consumption, India was ranked 101, averaging about 2.1 litres of beer per person per year. In those two numbers lies the paradox that liquor multinationals face.

For representational purposes only,(unsplash)