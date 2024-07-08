Number Theory: Is Congress really parasitic? Here’s what numbers show

In head-to-head comparison, the BJP has had a lead over the Congress in every Lok Sabha election since 1989, except 1991 and 2009.
The Congress has become “parasitic” in nature, and is only winning seats by riding piggyback on its allies, . This marks a big change in the BJP’s political attack on the Congress — from the clarion call of “Congress Mukt (free) Bharat” in 2014 and 2019, which was rewarded with the BJP winning back-to-back parliamentary majorities and the Congress sinking to alarming tallies of 44 and 52 in the Lok Sabha.
