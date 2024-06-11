Number Theory: Monsoon's 1st week has decreased heat only in parts of India

Except Gujarat and southern half of Rajasthan, almost the entire country received some rain during the week.
The first week of the official monsoon season – it runs from June 1 to September 30 -- is now over. While this is early days to judge the performance of the monsoon season, has the onset of India’s rainy season at least brought down temperatures? An HT analysis of India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) gridded data shows that the impact of the monsoon on temperatures so far is mixed. Here are four charts that show this.
