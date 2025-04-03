Number Theory: Reciprocal US tariffs will spark major chaos

Donald Trump was set to announce widespread reciprocal tariffs on Monday evening US time. Whether he really imposes reciprocal tariffs for everything on every trader partner will be known early Thursday IST. And whether he maintains them for a long period or uses them as negotiating chips is something only Trump knows. An analysis published yesterday in these pages explained why a true rejuvenation of the non-rich in America requires a more serious engagement with the change in structure of the US economy. However, whether or not the policy works for the US economy or its underclass, it is bound to trigger significant chaos in the global economy. Here is why.

Containers and cranes are seen at the Port of Keelung in Taiwan. (AFP)