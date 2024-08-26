 Number Theory: Social representation in council of ministers - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Social representation in council of ministers

ByNishant Ranjan
Aug 26, 2024 08:52 AM IST

This four-part data journalism series evaluated the social representativeness or lack of it in all councils of ministers in India.

The third part of this series looked at state-wise inequality in the council of ministers dataset. The concluding part will look at party-wise representation and its role in social inequality in the council of ministers.

The Parliament House in New Delhi. (Bloomberg)
The Parliament House in New Delhi. (Bloomberg)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Editors Pick / Number Theory: Social representation in council of ministers
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On