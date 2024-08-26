Number Theory: Social representation in council of ministers

This four-part data journalism series evaluated the social representativeness or lack of it in all councils of ministers in India.
The third part of this series looked at state-wise inequality in the council of ministers dataset. The concluding part will look at party-wise representation and its role in social inequality in the council of ministers.
