Number Theory: The China+1 opportunity: How India can capitalise

Although India hasn’t been able to reap the full benefits of C+1 so far, recent data signals that this could be changing.
Failing to increase the output and employment share of manufacturing has been one of India’s biggest economic policy failures since independence. The growing China+1 (C+1) sentiment – global manufacturers looking to diversify their production facilities out of China – offers an important opportunity to India to correct this historic failure. How has India performed on this regard? Here are four charts which answer this question.
