 Number Theory: The JD(U) risk to the NDA in Bihar
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Number Theory: The JD(U) risk to the NDA in Bihar

ByRoshan Kishore, Nishant Ranjan
May 15, 2024 09:29 AM IST

How much will the JD(U) matter for the NDA’s performance in Bihar in these elections? Here are three charts which answer this question

With 16 candidates in the state of Bihar, the Janata Dal (United) is the second largest alliance partner of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in these elections. While the BJP and the JD(U) have had a long and very successful alliance history in Bihar, both the JD (U) and its leader Nitish Kumar are expected to have lost some of their political capital because of the latter’s repeated somersaults since 2014. This makes the JD(U) a big risk to the NDA’s and possibly even the BJP’s 2024 performance in Bihar which sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Some of these issues were discussed in these pages in an earlier story. But how much will the JD(U) matter for the NDA’s performance in Bihar in these elections? Here are three charts which answer this question.

