 Number Theory: Tracking rain across four states affected by flooding
Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
New Delhi
Number Theory: Tracking rain across four states affected by flooding

ByAbhishek Jha
Sep 03, 2024 08:48 AM IST

In the 1971-2020 average for June-September rain, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana are ranked 3rd, 8th, 10th, 11th driest among 33 states and UTs.

Floods in the western states of Gujarat and Rajasthan and the peninsular states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are the latest rain-related disasters reported this monsoon season. They might also appear out of place in states not known for receiving too much rain from the southwest monsoon . However, an HT analysis of shows that this perception may not be helpful in the future. This is because all four states have become rainier in the southwest monsoon season. Even the proximate cause of the floods this year (cyclone-like weather systems) is a factor that is undergoing long-term changes. Here are four charts that show this.

An aerial view of a partially submerged area after the Budameru Vagu River overflowed following heavy rainfall in Vijayawada. (ANI Photo)
