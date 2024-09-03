Number Theory: Tracking rain across four states affected by flooding

Floods in the western states of Gujarat and Rajasthan and the peninsular states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are the latest rain-related disasters reported this monsoon season. They might also appear out of place in states not known for receiving too much rain from the southwest monsoon . However, an HT analysis of shows that this perception may not be helpful in the future. This is because all four states have become rainier in the southwest monsoon season. Even the proximate cause of the floods this year (cyclone-like weather systems) is a factor that is undergoing long-term changes. Here are four charts that show this.

An aerial view of a partially submerged area after the Budameru Vagu River overflowed following heavy rainfall in Vijayawada. (ANI Photo)