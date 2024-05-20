 Number Theory: Unravelling the nuts and bolts of Phase 5 of Lok Sabha polls - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Unravelling the nuts and bolts of Phase 5 of Lok Sabha polls

ByAbhishek Jha
May 20, 2024 09:56 AM IST

Among the seven phases of this election, the fifth phase PCs have had the lowest turnout in all the past three Lok Sabha elections.

Forty-nine parliamentary constituencies (PCs) across six states and the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will vote on Monday in the smallest of the seven phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This will conclude voting in overall 428 (including Surat, where no voting took place) of India’s 543 PCs. At the state level, voting will be over in Maharashtra after today’s polling. Overall, this will conclude voting in 24 of India’s 36 states and UTs. In another four states — Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Jharkhand — the number of PCs that have finished voting will cross the halfway mark today. Here is a look at the past trends in the PCs voting today.

A voter gets finger marked before voting in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)
A voter gets finger marked before voting in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

News / Editors Pick / Number Theory: Unravelling the nuts and bolts of Phase 5 of Lok Sabha polls

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On