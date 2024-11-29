Number Theory: What explains the JMM’s massive victory in Jharkhand?

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led alliance has won 56 out of the 81 assembly constituencies (ACs) in Jharkhand, making it the largest ever mandate in the history of the state. What explains this historic result in the state? After all, the JMM alliance won the elections even in 2019 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance has largely maintained its seat tally between 2019 (25) and 2024 (24). Here are four charts which explain what happened.

Voters seem to exercise their franchise with great sophistication and diligence: For instance, we have repeatedly seen the electorate in many states voting in different parties to the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assembly even when elections are held simultaneously (HT Photo)