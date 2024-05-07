Number Theory: What's at stake in the third phase of voting

A total of 93 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) across 10 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are voting today (Tuesday, May 7) in the third of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. The Surat PC of Gujarat was also scheduled to vote, but will not be voting in any phase because the winner there has already been declared (more on this later). After this phase – it is also the third largest phase by number of PCs voting – voting would have concluded in 283 of India’s 543 PCs. At the state level, voting would have concluded in 16 states and four UTs. Here are some key facts about the PCs voting in today’s phase.

An election official puts indelible ink on the finger of a voter after she cast her vote. (PTI Photo)