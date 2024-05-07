 Number Theory: What's at stake in the third phase of voting - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: What's at stake in the third phase of voting

ByAbhishek Jha
May 07, 2024 07:07 AM IST

The BJP and its allies have won a majority of parliamentary constituencies voting in this phase in every Lok Sabha election starting 2009.

A total of 93 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) across 10 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are voting today (Tuesday, May 7) in the third of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. The Surat PC of Gujarat was also scheduled to vote, but will not be voting in any phase because the winner there has already been declared (more on this later). After this phase – it is also the third largest phase by number of PCs voting – voting would have concluded in 283 of India’s 543 PCs. At the state level, voting would have concluded in 16 states and four UTs. Here are some key facts about the PCs voting in today’s phase.

An election official puts indelible ink on the finger of a voter after she cast her vote. (PTI Photo)
An election official puts indelible ink on the finger of a voter after she cast her vote. (PTI Photo)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

News / Editors Pick / Number Theory: What's at stake in the third phase of voting
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On