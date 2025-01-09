Menu Explore
Number Theory: What's fanning the wildfires in California?

ByAbhishek Jha
Jan 09, 2025 09:19 AM IST

.

Three wildfires in Los Angeles county in California in the US have led to large-scale evacuations in several neighbourhoods. While wildfires in California are not unheard of, the latest incidents have caught global attention because they affect densely populated and affluent areas. Even if the neighbourhoods are evacuated, and the loss of lives is limited, the fires are bound to cause a large loss of property. This highlights that there is only so much protection even the rich can afford against the outcomes of the climate crisis, which weather and fire data suggests may have a role to play in these fires.

A building fully engulfed in flames in a wildfire in Altadena area of Los Angeles county, California on January 8.(AFP)
A building fully engulfed in flames in a wildfire in Altadena area of Los Angeles county, California on January 8.(AFP)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
