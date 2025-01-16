Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Why Congress cannot decide what to do with AAP

ByRoshan Kishore, Nishant Ranjan
Jan 16, 2025 09:03 AM IST

.

The 2025 assembly elections in Delhi will largely be a bipolar contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This was also the case in the Last two assembly elections, in 2015 and 2020. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years between 1998 and 2013, has failed to win even one assembly constituency (AC) in Delhi since 2015. What will it take for the Congress to resurrect itself in the city state? First, it must decide, whether it wants to treat the AAP like a friend or an enemy. Here are three charts that explain this argument in detail.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (left) with Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI File Photo)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (left) with Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI File Photo)
Recommended Topics
Share this article
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On