Number Theory: Why “liberating” US will take more than tariffs

US President Donald Trump is set to announce reciprocal tariffs today (April 2). The move is expected to unleash large scale chaos in the global economy, and, if countries decide to retaliate, possibly trigger a massive trade war. Trump is claiming that the move, its global disruption notwithstanding, will revive the fortunes of the American economy and its working people. But data suggests tariffs alone cannot solve the problems of American economy, and more importantly, its working people.

File photo