Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Why November 20 polls may be a watershed moment for Mumbai

ByNishant Ranjan
Nov 18, 2024 08:33 AM IST

.

Mumbai is not just India’s largest and richest metropolis, it is also the first megacity to give birth to a nativist party that went on to become a force to reckon with in both state and national politics. With the Shiv Sena (SHS) facing a vertical split in June 2022, and the two factions allying themselves to the Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the 2024 assembly elections could well be a watershed event in the political life of Mumbai. Here are four charts that explain this in detail.

Merchandise of different political parties on display at a shop for election campaign in Maharashtra. (ANI Photo)
Merchandise of different political parties on display at a shop for election campaign in Maharashtra. (ANI Photo)
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //