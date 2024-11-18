Number Theory: Why November 20 polls may be a watershed moment for Mumbai

Mumbai is not just India’s largest and richest metropolis, it is also the first megacity to give birth to a nativist party that went on to become a force to reckon with in both state and national politics. With the Shiv Sena (SHS) facing a vertical split in June 2022, and the two factions allying themselves to the Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the 2024 assembly elections could well be a watershed event in the political life of Mumbai. Here are four charts that explain this in detail.

Merchandise of different political parties on display at a shop for election campaign in Maharashtra. (ANI Photo)