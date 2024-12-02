Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Why November went from being abnormally hot to abnormally cold

ByAbhishek Jha
Dec 02, 2024 09:45 AM IST

The average maximum temperature for India for the month (up to November 28) was 28.90°C, only 0.14°C warmer than the 1981-2010 average for this period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) treats December as the beginning of the winter season. In large parts of north India, the winter chill is usually expected to set in much earlier and this is what was missing for a large part of November. Was November warmer than usual? Not the month as a whole, but definitely in the first half, an HT analysis of IMD’s gridded dataset shows.

A man sits next to a bonfire on a cold winter morning in Noida on November 21. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
A man sits next to a bonfire on a cold winter morning in Noida on November 21. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On