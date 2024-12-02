The average maximum temperature for India for the month (up to November 28) was 28.90°C, only 0.14°C warmer than the 1981-2010 average for this period.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) treats December as the beginning of the winter season. In large parts of north India, the winter chill is usually expected to set in much earlier and this is what was missing for a large part of November. Was November warmer than usual? Not the month as a whole, but definitely in the first half, an HT analysis of IMD’s gridded dataset shows.
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News/Editors Pick/ Number Theory: Why November went from being abnormally hot to abnormally cold