Problematics | 6 men from 6 cities: who gets the job?

The following puzzle comes from nearly 30 years ago: September 26, 1993, when I set it to readers in my hometown. When I found it among my old newspaper clippings, I was pleased to note that I could still solve it (there have been times when I have struggled to solve my own old puzzles). PREMIUM Welcome to Problematics! (Shutterstock)

This one belongs to a family that we call Einstein puzzles. I have adapted my 1993 original just a little bit, for 2023 readers.

A tipsy employer calls six men to an interview and selects one of them, but by the following morning he has forgotten which one that was. Grappling with a hangover, he remembers only a few scattered details:

* The six men are from six different cities: Bhopal, Chandigarh, Fatehpur, Guwahati, Haldia and Thane.

* Each plays a different sport: badminton, cricket, football, golf, hockey and table tennis.

* The one who got the job plays a sport whose spelling begins with the same letter as his home city (for everyone else, it is two different letters).

* The man from Haldia sat between the table tennis player and the man from Fatehpur.

* The cricketer and the man from Chandigarh sat at opposite ends of the row.

* The man from Thane sat between the badminton player and the man from Guwahati.

* The hockey player did not sit next to the man from Bhopal.

* The footballer sat at the far right, next to the man from Guwahati.

So, who got the job?