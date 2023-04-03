Problematics | A trick that works, an equation that doesn’t

How about another one of those party tricks that you can play on an impressionable audience? As we have seen in these columns earlier, it’s fun to work out the mathematical and logical principles that make these tricks work. PREMIUM Welcome to Problematics! (Shutterstock)

The following trick requires a lengthy description but, from a puzzler’s point of view, it’s one of the best:

From a deck of 52 playing cards, ask a friend to take any number of cards between 1 and 12, and put those in his pocket. You do not know how many he chooses.

From the remainder of the pack, ask him to memorise the card that appears in the same position as the number of cards in his pocket. That is to say, if he has 9 cards in his pocket, he notes the 9th card from the top in the rest of the pack. Again, you don’t know which card that is.

Next, ask him to name any celebrity whose name contains more than 12 letters. Let’s say he names Audrey Hepburn.

“Spell out her name with the cards, one letter at a time,” you say. To demonstrate, you deal the cards one by one, calling out one letter each time, and placing each dealt card over the card that was dealt immediately before it.

Once AUDREY HEPBURN has been spelt out, you pick up the dealt cards and put them back on top of the deck. And on top of these, ask your friend to place the cards from his pocket.

“With this full pack,” you tell him, “spell out the chosen name I way I showed you.”

He does so. “Now,” you continue, “turn over the next card.”

To his surprise, it turns out to be the same card he had memorised earlier.

What makes the trick work every time?

#Puzzle 32.2:

Consider the following equation: