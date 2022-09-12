Problematics | Births and dates with new puzzles

We are familiar with mathematical tricks in which you think of a number and I tell you what it is. In this variation, let’s use dates instead of numbers. Ask a friend to multiply her birth date by 12, and her birth month (Jan = 1, Feb = 2, etc) by 31. She adds the two products and tells you the sum, and you surprise her by announcing her birthday.

For example, if she tells you the sum is 357, you declare: “Your birthday is March 22” (12 × 22 + 31 × 3 = 357).

How did you work it out? You began with a single equation in the variables d (date) and m (month): 12d + 31m = 357

One equation with two variables can have infinitely many solutions, but not if you factor in the constraints: both variables are positive integers, d is not greater than 31, and m not greater than 12. Within those constraints, tinkering around with the equation and making smart observations will yield a unique solution.

The Russian writer Yakov Perelman discusses a generic solution to the equation in his popular book, Mathematics Can Be Fun. The example above is my own, as is the puzzle below.