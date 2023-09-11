Problematics | Board games with 3 dice and chess pieces

Dice, like all other tools of gambling and indoor games dictated by chance, can be the source of many puzzles. Not all these puzzles, however, are based on probability. Some of them derive from the standardised arrangement of the spots on the six faces. PREMIUM Welcome to Problematics!(Shutterstock)

In a “standard” die, the face with 1 spot is opposite the face with 6 spots, 5 spots are opposite 2 spots, and 4 are opposite 3. That is the way it should be, although you may occasionally come across locally-made dice that do not follow this arrangement.

Remember the smart alec you meet at every party? He’s back, with another trick to play on you. He hands you three dice, in which the spots are in the standardised configuration described above. He then turns his back, and asks you to roll all three dice on the table. You roll, after which he gives you a series of instructions:

Step 1: “Add the spots on the tops of the three dice, but don’t tell me the total.”

Step 2: “Pick up any two, look at their bottom faces, and add those spots to the total from step 1.”

Step 3: “Roll those two dice again. Then, add the spots on their top faces to the existing total.”

Step 4: “Pick up any one of the two, and add the spots on its bottom face to the total.”

Step 5: “Roll this single die, which is singular for dice,” the smart alec adds, as you didn’t know. “When the die stops,” he continues, “add the spots on the top face to the existing total.”

Once you’re done, the smart alec turns around, looks at the dice, and announces the total you have calculated.

How does the smart alec work out the total?

(Adapted from Mathematical Magic Show by Martin Gardner, who attributes the trick to a book from 1612.)