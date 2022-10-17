Problematics | From Wonderland, without Alice

#Puzzle 7.1 Hi Kabir, Speed of the wagon = 13.5 km/hr = 3.75 m/s Front wheel circumference = 2.5m Rotations in 1 second (24 frames) = 3.75/2.5 = 1.5 Rotations in 1 frame = 1.5/24 = 1/16 Number of spokes = 16 So, spoke 1 will take the position of spoke 2, spoke 2 will take the position of spoke 3 etc... after 1 frame. It would look like the front wheel isn't moving at all. Rear wheel circumference = 2.8m Rotations in 1 second = 3.75/2.8 = 75/56 Rotations in 1 frame =75/(56*24) = (25/28)*1/16 Number of spokes = 16 So, spoke 1 will be a little behind in frame 2 compared where spoke 2 was in frame 1. It would look like the back wheel is moving backwards. Loved today's puzzles. Harder, so more satisfying. — Natrajan, Banaglore