Problematics | More tricks to play on impressionable friends

Neither of this week’s puzzles is my own. One has been in circulation for such a long time that I have no idea where it originated from. The other one, the first of the two below, comes from Martin Gardner’s Mathematical Magic Show.

With your back turned, ask a friend to lay out three coins so that they are not all heads up or all tails up. Without looking, specify any one coin and ask your friend to flip it over. Carry on this way, flipping one coin at each move, until you have all three heads or all three tails. What is the best strategy to use, and what is the minimum number of moves necessary to reach the goal? Gardner’s book goes on to a more advanced version. Give instructions as before, but this time you want all three coins to be heads up. Again, what is the minimum number of moves required?

You have three glasses, one of them upside down. Flipping any two glasses at a time, one move is enough to get all three glasses upside down. Can you make three such moves and still get all three glasses upside down?

Mailbox: Last week’s solvers :

#Puzzle 22.1 :

The puzzle about cats and dogs, in hindsight, could have been made more difficult by withholding some information. Kudos to Gopal Menon for a solution that is better than my own:

Dog Cat Name and Price Name and Price Akita ---------- ₹ 15432 British Shorthair ---------- ₹ 30864 Collie ---------- ₹ 15320 Siamese ---------- ₹ 15320 Dalmatian ---------- ₹ 15376 Manx ---------- ₹ 7688

You have provided excess information for this puzzle. The total cost of the three dogs need not be given. It can be determined.

Let the first letter in the name of each animal denote its cost. Then, a = d + 56 and c = d – 56. Let x, y and z be three distinct numbers {0.5, 1, 2}, not necessarily in that order. Then, the costs of the cats are xa, yc and zd. a + c + d + xa + yc + zd = 100000 => (d + 56) + (d – 56) + d + x(d + 56) + y(d – 56) + zd = 100000. => (3 + x + y +z)d + 56(x – y) = 100000 => 6.5d + 56(x – y) = 100000, since x + y + z = 3.5. => d = [200000 – 112(x – y)] ÷ 13. (x – y) can be 0.5, 1, 1.5, (–0.5), (–1) or (–1.5). Now, for these values, check whether [200000 – 112(x – y)] is divisible by 13. Only x – y = 1 satisfies this requirement. From this, we get d = 15376 and, a = 15432, c = 15320. x – y = 1 implies that x = 2, y = 1, z = 0.5. Using the equation for the total cost, we get, b = 30864, m = 7688 and s = 15320. We can then determine the combinations in the enclosures. — Gopal Menon, Mumbai. #Puzzle 22.2 : Hello Sir, The longest word formed by anagramming the letters of DICTIONARY would be INDICATORY (10 letters). — Yojit Manral, Faridabad

