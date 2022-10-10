Problematics | Once upon a time in the wheels

Many readers will instantly recognise the photograph above: it’s a still from Once Upon a Time in the West (1968).

Half an hour into the iconic Western, the newlywed Jill, played by Claudia Cardinale, steps out of a train and is surprised to find no one to receive her at the station. Even for a movie as widely watched as this one, we cannot give out spoilers on why no one receives her. All that needs to be said is that Jill boards the wagon, or stagecoach, that you see in the picture.

There is a gem of a puzzle hidden in old cinema shots of a moving stagecoach. The question is: does it hold in the scene above? After replaying it several times, I think it does. If you have a copy, you can play that scene and tell me what you noticed. Even if your observations are different from mine, the puzzle below will still hold because of the numbers chosen.