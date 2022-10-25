Problematics | Poker cards with a dash of chemistry

#Puzzle 8.1

Sir,

It will take 7 trips.

1st trip: Man (78 kg) come down with the help of woman (66 kg) plus 6 kg belongings

2nd trip: Chimpanzee (36 kg) comes down with help of 30 kg bundle

3rd trip: Bundle (30 kg) comes down

4th trip: Woman comes down with the help of chimpanzee and 24 kg belongings

5th trip: The 24 kg bundle comes down

6th trip: Chimpanzee comes down with the help of the 30 kg bundle

7th trip: 30 kg bundle comes down

— Arnav Singh, DPS Indirapuram