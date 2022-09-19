Home / Editors Pick / Problematics | Scores to settle on cricket pitch

Problematics | Scores to settle on cricket pitch

Updated on Sep 19, 2022 12:54 PM IST

This week on, everyone who solved one or both of last week’s puzzles gets acknowledged here, in the online version of Problematics, while the print version lists those who solved both. Here are this week's puzzles:

Welcome to Problematics!
Welcome to Problematics! (Shutterstock)
By Kabir Firaque

The time has come, unfortunately, for tough decisions to be made. So strong has your response been that I needed to make a choice: should I acknowledge every one of you, leaving ourselves with print space for only one puzzle? Or, should I continue with two puzzles, and run myself out of space to list the previous week’s solvers? I choose the middle path: everyone who solved one or both of last week’s puzzles gets acknowledged in the online version of Problematics, while the print version lists those who solved both. And it’s two puzzles as usual, so please keep bombarding me with your mails.

Puzzle 4.1
Puzzle 4.1  
Puzzle 4.2:
If the batter faces every ball remaining in the innings, is it possible for him to score exactly 15 or exactly 10 every over?  
Last week's Solvers.
Last week's Solvers. 
#Puzzle 3.2:

Mr Kabir Firaque, 

While it took a few minutes to solve Puzzle 3.1, Puzzle 3.2 became tricky with so many permutations & combinations.  

23883-32847: BETTE DAVIS 

42553-23779: HALLE BERRY 

96639-25536: WOODY ALLEN 

25275-42253: CLARK GABLE 

47382-42726: GRETA GARBO 

— Musarrat Rai Handa, Faridabad 

Solved both puzzles
Biren Parmar (Bay Area, California), Nupur Joshi (Delhi), Natrajan (Bangalore), Rohit Lal (Mumbai), Joy Pandya (Mumbai), Jyoti Bhat (Mumbai), Shriyukta (Noida), Johnny Oommen (Gurgaon), Jasleen Kaur (Delhi), Caroline D'Cruz (Mumbai), Janice D'Souza (Mumbai), Taanvi D (Delhi), Ihit Bhardwaj (Goldcrest High, Navi Mumbai), Iha Bhardwaj (Jaipuriar School, Navi Mumbai), Vineet Jain (Gurgaon), Poonam Sharma (Roopnagar, Punjab), K Hema (Delhi), Vinod Mahajan (Delhi), Col J S Sabharwal (Mohali), Pranvat Kaur, Kanishka, Samant Sood (Ludhiana)
#Puzzle 3.1 only: 
C A Shantanu Raich (Mohali), Archit Kapur (Delhi), Dr Kamlesh Kanodia (Delhi), Udita Sainia (Ambala Cantt), Nilesh Anant Doshi (Mumbai), Vijay Kumar (Ghaziabad), Pranjal Malpani, Dr Shashi Bhushan Gupta (Panchkula), Naman Mahajan (Palampur), Udita Jain (Haryana), Aarika Goel (Gurgaon), Narayan Bahuguna (Chandigarh), Mayank Chaudhary (KV KNN Ghaziabad), Dheeraj Aswani (Delhi), Naresh Dhillon, Divya Prakash (Delhi), Gopal Menon (Mumbai), Priya Malik (Gurgaon), Sunil Wanchoo (Gurgaon), Varsha Jain (Mumbai), Rohit Kumar (Delhi), Veena Khanna, Hemant Bhardwaj, Dayaan (New Delhi), K S Sridhar (Mumbai), Rakshit Jain (Ghaziabad), Ashwani Koul (Faridabad), Sandra Danisha (Mumbai), Nandita Singh (All Saints High School, Kalyan, Thane), Ved Prakash Wadhawan (Delhi), Neera Agochiya (Delhi), Iram Kazi (Mumbai), Ex Sgt Atul Jain (IAF, Ghaziabad), Ekansh Singh (Bhiwadi), Sangeeta Chawla (Delhi), Aditya Anand (Mumbai), Avidha Sharma (Jalandhar), Stuti Patwardhan (Mumbai)
#Puzzle 3.2 only: 
Winston D'Souza (Mumbai), Navdeep Kaur, Aditya Anand (Mumbai), K P Deboo (Mumbai), Gunnika Bhatia (Delhi), Bharathi Govindan (Vasai)

Problematics will be back next week. Please send in your replies to problematics@hindustantimes.com

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kabir Firaque

    Puzzles Editor Kabir Firaque is the author of the weekly column Problematics. A journalist for three decades, he also writes about science and mathematics.

