Problematics | Speed racers

Although it is not really necessary, I often check if the numbers I bring to the fictional setting of my puzzles are realistic or not. For example, what is the typical range of speeds in a motorcycle race? Had I made the participants too fast? So I checked and was astounded to find that speeds can exceed 350 kph in the premier class. Problematics (Unsplash)

The speeds you will determine in the puzzle below are far below that range. We can safely assume that the participants are amateur motorcyclists. That said, the speeds are still far above what one would call safe in regular driving. So here’s your next speed-and-distance puzzle.

#Puzzle 197.1

A motorcycle race is taking place on a long, empty highway in America. With that country still following the imperial system of measurement, speedometers on motorcycles and other vehicles are marked in miles per hour instead of the metric km per hour, so we will use that unit.

The race starts at 9 am. It covers the entire highway.

One of the motorcyclists is a considerably faster than the rest. The second and third fastest riders are closer to each other, a difference of 3 mph, which enables the second fastest to finish 3 minutes earlier than the third fastest. In contrast, the winner is 15 mph faster than the second fastest, and finishes 15 minutes before the third fastest.

What is the length of the highway, what are the speeds of the top three, and at what times do they finish their races? #Puzzle 197.2

Two friends from school, both now grown up, have a chance meeting at a mall. They ask about each other’s jobs and families and find that one is a dentist and the other a businesswoman. Each woman has two children: an elder daughter and a younger son. The dentist’s daughter is older than the businesswoman’s daughter, who is older than both boys.

The ages of the four children, in fact, are integers in arithmetic progression. The cube of the age of the dentist’s daughter is equal to the sum of the cubes of the other three children. All four are minors.

How old are the four children? MAILBOX: LAST WEEK’S SOLVERS

#Puzzle 196.1