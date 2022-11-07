Problematics | The weight of a bulldog and friends

Puzzle #10.1

Hi Kabir,

The escalator has 48 steps when it's still, and you walked 24 steps on your way up.

Let the number of steps when the escalator is still be n; and the speed of the escalator be s steps/second.

The speed of the woman, who is twice as fast as you = 2 steps/sec. Distance = 32 steps; time = 16 seconds.

n – 16s = 32

Speed of the child = 3 steps/sec. Distance = 72 steps; time= 24 secs.

n + 24s = 72

Solving, n= 48 steps, s = 1 step/sec

Now, let the number of steps you take be t. Your speed = 1 step/sec; time taken = t seconds.,

48 – 1t = t

Or, t = 24 steps.

— Anushka Rai, Motilal Nehru College, DU