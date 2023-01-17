Problematics | Think of a number, repeat and recycle

Last week's puzzles were meant to be moderately difficult, but were probably tougher than I had intended going by the number of wrong answers. This week's fare is relatively simple, although the puzzles are not exactly sitters. The first one is based on a 'Think of a number' trick:

#Puzzle 21.1 :

You to Friend #1: Write down a three-digit number twice so that it becomes a six-digit number. For example, if you think of 123, write down 123123. Then pass on the slip to Friend #2.

Friend #2: Received a six-digit number from Friend #1.

You to Friend #2: Divide it by 13. Ignore the remainder if any. Write down the quotient on a new slip of paper and pass it on to Friend #3.

Friend #3: Number received from Friend #2.

You: Divide this by 7. Ignore the remainder if any. Write the quotient on a new slip of paper and hand it to Friend #4.

Friend #4: Received a number from Friend #3.

You: Divide that by 11. Like your friends before you, ignore the remainder if any.

Friend #4: Done, and written on a new slip. Whom do I pass this on to?

You: Back to Friend #1.

Friend #1: Received... What???

What is the mathematics that explains why Friend #1 sees a number that takes him by surprise?