Problematics | Which game is smarter, poker or teen patti?

The Hollywood caper The Sting (1973) includes a memorable depiction of a poker game, in which a lot of cheating is going on. This too is about poker, and the rules of the game now may help you warm up for The Sting later.
|#Puzzle 15.1:
In poker, the straight flush’s top rank implies that it has a lower probability of appearing than four of a kind, which is ranked lower. On the other hand, in teen patti, the trio (three of a kind) ranks higher than a straight flush, which implies that the trio has a lower probability of appearing than a straight flush.
Is the ranking system flawed in one of the games, or both?
