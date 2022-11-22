Home / Editors Pick / Problematics | World Cup goals set on your table

Problematics | World Cup goals set on your table

Nov 22, 2022

The World Cup is an occasion we cannot ignore. I hope you enjoy solving the following football-related puzzles as much as I enjoyed creating them.

Kabir Firaque

One issue I have with football World Cups is their format. With just four teams to a group, it limits the permutations and combinations we can play with, and consequently the variety of puzzles we can get out of them.

Despite the constraints, it is an occasion we cannot ignore. I hope you enjoy solving the following couple of puzzles as much as I enjoyed creating them.

Problematics Week 13!
#Puzzle 13.1 and #Puzzle 13.2.
MAILBOX: LAST WEEK’S SOLVERS:
#Puzzle 12.2:

Hi Kabir, 

I will be overtaken at 1:30. 

At 1:15pm, when I meet the bus from the other direction, the bus has travelled three-quarters of the distance between two stations, and I have travelled one-quarter. So, the bus travels at thrice my speed. If my speed is y, then speed of the bus is 3y. Distance between two stations is 20 x 3y= 60y. 

Let the bus coming from behind me cross me at a distance ‘x’ from my starting point. Time taken by this bus is (60y + x)/3y. Time taken by me is x/y. Both these times are equal.  

(60y + x)/3y = x/y. 

Thus, x = 30y. This is half the distance between two stations. 

Time taken by the bus is 20 + 10 = 30. So, the time will be 1:30. 

— Amardeep Singh, Meerut  

Solved both puzzles: Rahul Agarwal (Bay Area, California), Shawn Jacob (Navi Mumbai), Nipun Bamania (Mumbai), Biren Parmar (Bay Area, California), Gulraj Singh Nagi (Ludhiana), Sandra Danisha (Podar International School, Kalyan), K Sridhar (Navi Mumbai), Dr Akshu Pahuja (Chandigarh), Pavit Singh Malhotra (Chandigarh), Prabhjot Singh (Delhi), Jasvinder Singh (Nabha), Agrim Gupta (Delhi), Amardeep Singh (Meerut), Madhuri Patwardhan (Thane), Jaikumar Inder Bhatia (Ulhasnagar), Geetansha Gera (Faridabad) 
Solved #Puzzle 12.1: Annu Kathpalia, Paras (Delhi), Jasleen Kaur (Delhi), Ravinder Gahlout (Gurgaon), Sandeep Bhateja (Hoshiarpur), Vinod Mahajan (Delhi), Shishir Gupta (Indore) 

Problematics will be back next week. Please send in your replies to problematics@hindustantimes.com

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kabir Firaque

    Puzzles Editor Kabir Firaque is the author of the weekly column Problematics. A journalist for three decades, he also writes about science and mathematics.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
