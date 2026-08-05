Refocusing mid-day meals: What children really need | Number Theory

The debate on eggs is more fiscal than cultural

Introducing eggs in the meal is an effective way of improving nutritional quality and appeal of the scheme. Eggs are a complete protein source, highly bioavailable, cost-effective, and logistically feasible. Barring religious opposition from a small minority, the bigger constraint is cost. While the richer southern states now provide 4-6 eggs a week in their school meals, the poorer states such as Bihar and Jharkhand give only 1 or 2 a week (Figure 3). Over 80% of the adult population in most states is non-vegetarian. Further, across the country, the vegetarian population is also typically upper caste and less likely to be in government schools. Rather than debate cultural objections, a red herring, the real constraint is the finances that can be addressed by raising cost norms. Currently, the cost is about ₹ 6 per egg. We can surely afford that for the children of this country who continue to be undernourished.