Skewed July rainfall trims the monsoon deficit | Number Theory

This means that July surplus is also geographically skewed so far

All days of July have had a surplus so far, but not all parts of India. 46% of the country, for example, has a deficit of 20% or more. On the other hand, a relatively smaller area -- 40% of the country’s area -- has a surplus of 20% or more. This means a large surplus in a relatively smaller area is offsetting the deficit of the rest of the country. This region is concentrated the most in the region along the west coast, the Vidarbha region in Maharashtra, and almost all of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. To be sure, the July skew has helped decrease the overall skew in monsoon rain. Area under normal rain has increased from 19.6% of India’s area at the end of June to 30.8% by July 6.