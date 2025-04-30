The Canada election result explained in three charts | Number Theory

The Liberal Party in Canada is all set for a fourth consecutive term in power thanks to a change of guard and tailwinds from US President Donald Trump’s aggressive rhetoric and trade policies vis-à-vis the US’ northern neighbour. The results would have been unimaginable even a few months ago. The trends so far also suggest that Canadian politics might be heading towards greater bipolarity with the larger national question subsuming minority identity assertion. Here are three charts which explain the result in detail.

Bloomberg picture