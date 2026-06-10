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The churn in India’s health spending burden | Number Theory
The National Statistics Office data shows a big increase in health insurance and financing scheme coverage in the country between 2017-18 and 2025.
Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 08:12 am IST
Roshan KishoreAbhishek Jha
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The churn in India’s health spending burden
Emergency health spending can push even relatively well-off households towards financial ruin. This is why health insurance is often described as one of the most important financial planning products. India and Indians have taken up to health insurance in a big way in the recent past. This is a welcome move. But recently released official statistics on healthcare spending raise a possible red flag vis-à-vis private health insurance coverage’s role in health care spending. This two-part series will examine this issue in detail. The first part will examine how rising insurance coverage has reduced health spending burden on Indians. The second part will examine higher costs in private insurance covered patients.
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