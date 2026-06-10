The churn in India’s health spending burden | Number Theory

This is in keeping with wider evidence of growing health financing coverage in the country

National Statistics Office (NSO) data shows a big increase in health insurance and financing scheme coverage in the country between just 2017-18 (July-June calendar) and 2025 (calendar year). The share of rural and urban population which had some kind of coverage increased to 3.4 and 2.3 times the 2017-18 level in this period. The rural and urban breakup also shows that the growth in coverage in rural areas is driven relatively more by government sponsored schemes than the growth in urban areas. While almost all the coverage in rural areas is made up of government sponsored schemes that is not the case in urban areas. Intuitively this makes sense as big-ticket government insurance programmes are targeted at the poor.